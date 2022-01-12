A 65-year-old Lubec man has been arrested in Virginia in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found Tuesday in Washington County, Maine.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report on Monday of an altercation at a home at 69 Jim’s Head Road in Lubec, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. When Deputies arrived, they discovered evidence outside the home that led them to believe something suspicious happened at the residence, Public Information Officer Shannon Moss said.



The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate. Officers began looking for the homeowner, 58-year-old Eva Cox and her boyfriend, Paul DeForest who lived at the home with her.

On Tuesday, a larger search was organized that included Maine State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Marine Patrol and the Maine Warden Service, Moss said. A Warden Service plane and a State Police K-9 were also utilized in the search around Cox’s home.

Woman's Body Found in Trunk of Car in Lubec

The investigation led to the discovery of a woman found deceased locked in the trunk of a car parked near the residence. Police say the victim is believed to be Eva Cox, but the official identity will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Washington County Murder Suspect Arrested in Virginia

An arrest warrant was issued for Paul DeForest for the woman’s murder, and he was located at a residence in Warrenton, Virginia.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home and negotiated with the man over the phone. A short time later, DeForest came out and was arrested without further incident.

He is being held on a fugitive from a justice warrant. The investigation is continuing.

