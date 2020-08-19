Maine Man Arrested after Setting Fire Twice to Same House

A 24-year-old Jay man was arrested a second time for Arson after setting fire to his mother’s residence for the second time.

Fire Marshals arrested Devin Penney on an arrest warrant for Arson Tuesday. He was taken to Franklin County Jail.

Penney had recently completed treatment at a health facility in southern Maine after he started a fire outside of his house on the Intervale Road in Jay on July 23, 2020.

This fire primarily damaged the siding and outside of the home, as well as damaging property from former house-mates, who have since moved out of the residence.

This is the same house that Penney damaged on Aug. 9, 2017. The home belongs to his mother who no longer lives there. The 2017 fire caused minimal damage to the home.

Penney is expected to be arraigned tomorrow, Aug. 20, 2020, in Farmington.