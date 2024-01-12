Head-On Collision Injured Woman & Sent 3 Children to the Hospital

A woman was injured and three children were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Jay, Maine.

One Person Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

The crash happened around 12:31 pm at the intersection of Route 133 and Route 156 at Bean’s Corner.

Collision Injured Woman and Sent Three Children to the Hospital

Police said 57-year-old James King from Wilton and a passenger collided head-on with 27-year-old Victoria Gajdukow and three children from Jay.

Female Passenger Injured and Taken to Hospital

The passenger in King’s Nissan Frontier pickup truck, 61-year-old Patricia King, was injured in the crash. She was transported by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Woman’s Son and Two Daughter in the Vehicle

The three children were in Gajdukow’s Subaru Crosstrek. With her was her 4-year-old son, a 3-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old daughter.

Three Children Taken to Hospital for Evaluation

The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the Sun Journal.

