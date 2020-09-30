Maine Jails Making Change to Stop Virus, Commissioner Says

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — The commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections says Maine’s county jails are implementing stricter precautions in response to an outbreak at a jail in the southern part of the state.

One of the largest outbreaks to hit the state has centered around the York County Jail in Alfred.

State officials have said an employee of that jail attended a wedding in northern Maine where the virus spread and then returned to work.

A state inspection later found that mask use and screening were not universal at the state’s 15 county jails.

Corrections commissioner Randall Liberty said Wednesday that inmates and staff members are now required to wear masks.

He says screening staff members for symptoms is now also universal.