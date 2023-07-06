Maine Inmate in Jail for Kidnapping & Arson Walked off Work Site
Officials are looking for an inmate from the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport who walked away from a work site early Thursday morning.
Inmate Walked Off Work Site
James Berube was last seen around midnight working at Maine Wild in Machias. The Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Contact Law Enforcement if you See Him
Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for him and call the Maine Department of Corrections at (207) 592-1671 or (207) 285-0880. Officials advise not to confront him if you see him.
Description of Missing Inmate
Berube is 72 inches in height and weighs 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and blue hooded sweatshirt and a denim jacket.
Inmate was in Prison on Multiple Charges
Berube was in prison on charges for kidnapping, burglary, theft, arson and eluding an officer with all but five years suspended, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
