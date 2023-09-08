Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Thursday September 7

Here are the Maine High School Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores for games played on Thursday, September 7th.



Girls' Soccer

Bangor 3 Camden Hills 0

Bangor Christian 3 Sumner 2

Brewer Messalonskee postponed because of lightning

Cape Elizabeth 4 Greely 1

Central 3 GSA 1

Hermon 9 MDI 1

Lee Academy 2 Katahdin 1

Madison 10 Dirigo 0

Medomak Valley 8 Nokomis 0

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Lake Region 2

Old Town 2 Caribou 0

Penquis Valley 8 Searsport 0

Pine Tree Academy 2 Valley 0

PCHS 2 Greenville 2

Presque Isle Fort Kent

Waterville 4 Lawrence 1

Wells 1 Poland 0

Boys Soccer

Biddeford 3 Sanford 1

Bonny Eagle 5 Massabesic 1

Brewer 4 Messalonskee 0

Bucksport 1 Orono 1

Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1

Cheverus 3 Thornton Academy 0

Deering 4 Westbrook 3

Falmouth 1 South Porland 0

Isleboro Buckfield

John Bapst 8 MDI 1

Marshwood 1 Kennebunk 1

Mount Blue Mount Abram

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Lake Region 0

Pine Tree Academy 1 Valley 0

Portland 4 Noble 0

Washington Academy 7 Calais 2

Waterville 11 Lawrence 0

Wells Poland

Windham 4 Gorham 1

Woodland 3 Jonesport-Beals 2

Yarmouth 3 York 0

