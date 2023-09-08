It’s The End Of Summer Edition Of ‘Bad Maine Drivers’

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!

Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience. Every day just driving around town, you will see things that will absolutely boggle your mind.

From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way, and forgetting to use your blinker.

The list goes on and on.

Now that summer is just about in the rearview mirror (so to speak), it brings on another totally different set of challenges for those of us who navigate the roads of Maine, each and every day.

People seem to ignore basic driving rules all the time, but summertime drivers in Maine seem to be just as crazy as they are the other 9 months of the year.

Well, if you have ever experienced something like this, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.

Maine's Idiot Spotters is a group of 20,000 members on Facebook that is endlessly entertaining.

On a daily basis, people upload pictures & videos of bad driving shenanigans that they spot while about and about. And let me tell you, there is plenty to look at. Granted some of them are posted by the various "Karens" of the world, but there is some good stuff on the page.

And thanks to the invention of the dashboard camera in vehicles, many a bad decision by motorists has been captured for everyone in the group to see.

Here are some videos to round up the end of the summer, including one vehicle that just had to take a dip, due to the extreme summer heat.