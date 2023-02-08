Time For Another Edition Of ‘Bad Maine Winter Drivers’

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!

Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, everyday just driving around town, you will see things that absolutely boggle your mind. From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way. The list goes on and on.

And now that winter is rearing it's ugly head, driving in icy, snowy roads can present a whole new set of problems.

Just getting from Point A to Point B, can be gargantuan task some days. Last week, I was driving down a busy road in Brewer, when a truck came whipping around a corner at a high rate of speed, while I was driving down the street. Since I had to lock up my brakes, this of course annoyed the hell out of me. I hit my horn loudly, and the moron in question, honked back at me, which I found to be quite lame, considering that he was blatantly in the wrong.

Well, if you have ever experienced something like this, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.

Maine's Idiot Spotters is a group of 20,000 members on Facebook that is endlessly entertaining.

On a daily basis, people upload pictures & videos of bad driving shenanigans that they spot while about and about. And let me tell you, there is plenty to look at.

And thanks to the invention of the dashboard camera in vehicles, many a bad decision by motorists has been captured for everyone in the group to see.

Here some videos that have already been captured just a month and change into 2023!