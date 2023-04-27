It’s Time For ‘Bad Maine Drivers’ Spring Edition

Bangor is represented this time around, so pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!

Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, every day just driving around town, you will see things that absolutely boggle your mind. From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way, and forgetting to use your blinker.

The list goes on and on.

Now that winter is long gone, and spring is upon us, it brings on another set of challenges for those of us who navigate the roads of Maine, each and every day.

Well, if you have ever experienced something like this, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.

Maine's Idiot Spotters is a group of 20,000 members on Facebook that is endlessly entertaining.

On a daily basis, people upload pictures & videos of bad driving shenanigans that they spot while about and about. And let me tell you, there is plenty to look at.

And thanks to the invention of the dashboard camera in vehicles, many a bad decision by motorists has been captured for everyone in the group to see.

Here are some videos that have already been captured just a month and change into spring of 2023, including the infamous light near Tri-City Pizza on Broadway in Bangor, and a little car surfing at Walmart.