Madawaska Man Killed in Head-on Crash on Route 1

A 20-year-old Madawaska man died Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Route 1 near the Grand Isle-Madawaska Town Line.

Madawaska Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 1:00 p.m. at a curve in the road not far from the Grand Isle rest area.

The victim of the crash was identified as 20-year-old Vincent Thibeault of Madawaska. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 56-year-old Carol Roy, also from Madawaska, was transported by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent with what officials believe are non-life threatening injuries.



Emergency responders from Madawaska, Grand Isle, Frenchville and Van Buren assisted at the scene.

Route 1 between the Beaulieu and Morneault roads was closed for several hours Friday afternoon. No other information has been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. We will update this post as we learn more.