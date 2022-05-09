The Presque Isle Police Department continues to investigate a collision on South Main Street early Friday evening that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

Police say Carter Sowers of Presque Isle was walking along the road near the Sled Shop around 5:00 p.m. when he was struck by a 2016 Lincoln MKX SUV headed north on Route 1.

Sowers was transported by ambulance to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Presque Isle police say the driver of the SUV, 72-year-old Shizuko Hood of Presque Isle, was not injured in the crash.

No other information has been released and Presque Isle Police Department said on Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

Presque Isle Fire & Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This post will be updated as more details can be provided.

