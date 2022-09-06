Police say a man and woman from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, died late Sunday afternoon following a collision between a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle in Hopewell Hill, New Brunswick.

The Caledonia Region RCMP, the Riverside Albert Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a collision on Route 114 shortly before 5:00 p.m.



Investigators believe the SUV crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and struck the motorcycle. The two occupants of the motorcycle, 54-year-old man and 54-year-old woman from Dartmouth, died at the scene as a result of their injuries. The identities of the victims were not released

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital with what police called minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and continue to assist with the investigation. The highway was closed for about ten hours Sunday night.

Police say autopsies will be conducted to determine both individual’s exact cause of death.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. We’ll update this report as we receive further information.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.