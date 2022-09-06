Two People Die after SUV Strikes Motorcycle in Southeastern New Brunswick
Police say a man and woman from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, died late Sunday afternoon following a collision between a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle in Hopewell Hill, New Brunswick.
The Caledonia Region RCMP, the Riverside Albert Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a collision on Route 114 shortly before 5:00 p.m.
Investigators believe the SUV crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and struck the motorcycle. The two occupants of the motorcycle, 54-year-old man and 54-year-old woman from Dartmouth, died at the scene as a result of their injuries. The identities of the victims were not released
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital with what police called minor injuries.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and continue to assist with the investigation. The highway was closed for about ten hours Sunday night.
Police say autopsies will be conducted to determine both individual’s exact cause of death.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. We’ll update this report as we receive further information.