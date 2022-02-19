Machias Beats East Grand 47-36; Full Recap, Scoring, & Pictures

The East Grand Vikings girls were making their first tournament appearance in 7 years on Saturday night in the Class D North quarterfinal round. East Grand came in ranked #6 and were taking on #3 Machias Bulldogs.

East Grand did not have their head coach from the regular season, Matt Day as his duties working for the border patrol called him away from Maine just a week ago.

loading...

1st Quarter

Machias took advantage of the inexperienced East Grand squad, holding the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter. The Bulldogs were led by Krisin Grant's 6 points with Skyler Tinker scoring 5 points and Jaydin Anderson scoring 2 points. At the end of the first quarter the score Machias 13 East Grand 0

loading...

2nd Quarter

East Grand broke through with their first points of the game at the 6:40 mark in the second quarter Victoria Gilman, she scored 6 points the second. Phoebe Foss scored 4 points for the Vikings with Isabella Cowger adding 2 points for East Grand. Machias was led by Tinker's 4 points with Summer Sizemore scoring 3 points. Jaydin Anderson and Grant scoring 2 points apiece. The score going into halftime Machias 24 East Grand 12

loading...

3rd Quarter

Jaydin Anderson scored 6 points to help keep Machias keep East Grand from getting closer than 8 points in the third quarter. Jaida Chase scored 4 points in the third quarter for the Bulldogs. Isabella Cowger scored 6 points in the third for East Grand with Emma Davis scoring 4 points and Victoria Gilman scoring 2 points. At the end of the third quarter the score Machias 34 East Grand 24

4th Quarter

East Grand fought hard but was never able to get within more than 8 points of Machias. Anderson scored 8 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high of 18 points for the Bulldogs. Krisin Grant scored 3 points for Machias and totaled 11 points in the game. Skyler Tinker scored 2 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points. Maggie Cowger scored all 6 of her points in the fourth quarter for East Grand with Isabella Cowger scored 3 points in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings with 12 points. The final score Machias 47 East Grand 36