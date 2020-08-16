Ludlow Man Dies in New Limerick Crash

Maine State Police say a Ludlow man was killed Saturday morning when his pickup truck went off the road and crashed in New Limerick.

Police and EMTs responded to a 911 call around 9:20 a.m. regarding a crash on the Drews Mill Road.

State Police say 61-year-old Vincent True of Ludlow was driving west in his 1999 Dodge pickup when he left the road. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled over onto its side, according to Sgt. Chad Fuller. True was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police indicated speed was not a factor and it’s not known if True was wearing a seat belt.

Sgt. Fuller, Trooper Kyle Rider and Trooper Hunter Cotton investigated at the crash site. Houlton Fire & Rescue and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.