Los Angeles Lakers Address Kobe Bryant’s Death in Statement: ‘We Are Devastated’

The Los Angeles Lakers have posted their first statement after Kobe Bryant's death.

The NBA star died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in California on January 26. Since then, tributes have poured in from around the world from fans and celebrities. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, also broke her silence to pay tribute to her husband and daughter.

Now, the Lakers have shared their own tribute alongside a photo of Bryant and Gianna.

"We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," the organization wrote. "We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers."

"Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever," the statement continued, before sharing a link to help all the families affected by the tragedy.

The deaths of Bryant and his daughter have rocked the NBA world and the league postponed Tuesday, January 27's scheduled game between the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers so players can properly grieve.

As of right now, it's unclear when Bryant's memorial service will be held, but reports suggest it might not be at the Staples Center, a.k.a. the home of the Lakers, because it simply isn't big enough. Judging by the response to his death, organizers are anticipating a large crowd will show up to show their respects.