Look! It’s ‘Free The Z’ 2023 In Pictures

We had a blast in Brewer, and took a ton of pictures!

Free The Z 2023 is a wrap. After three long days, we collected 2,777 turkeys, before we left the Brewer Hannaford. Thank you so much to everyone who made a donation. Because of your efforts, so many people right here in our community will have a Thanksgiving meal.

After a rough start on Tuesday, we bounced back in a big way on Wednesday & Thursday!

We had a visit from the most famous dog in Maine, Tatum, who has a mind blowing 3.6 million followers on TikTok!

Schools, businesses, Z listeners, and regular folks all got in on this very worthy cause. We have some specific people we need to say a quick thanks to:

Our sponsors:

Sandollar Spa & Pool

All Points Insurance

U.S. Cellular

Hero's Sports Grill & Entertainment Center

Donated items:

Harvey RV

United Rentals

CMD Power Systems

Taylor Rental-Party Plus

Casella Waste Systems

Dead River Company

Penske

Renee & The entire crew at Penquis

The Townsquare Media Crew-Katie, Kathy, Jordan, Chris, Jeff, Josh, Dustin, and Scott.

WABI TV-5, WVII & Fox Bangor

Enjoy our free The Z Photo Album, and from all of us, Happy Thanksgiving!