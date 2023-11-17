Look! It’s ‘Free The Z’ 2023 In Pictures
We had a blast in Brewer, and took a ton of pictures!
Free The Z 2023 is a wrap. After three long days, we collected 2,777 turkeys, before we left the Brewer Hannaford. Thank you so much to everyone who made a donation. Because of your efforts, so many people right here in our community will have a Thanksgiving meal.
After a rough start on Tuesday, we bounced back in a big way on Wednesday & Thursday!
We had a visit from the most famous dog in Maine, Tatum, who has a mind blowing 3.6 million followers on TikTok!
Schools, businesses, Z listeners, and regular folks all got in on this very worthy cause. We have some specific people we need to say a quick thanks to:
Our sponsors:
Sandollar Spa & Pool
All Points Insurance
U.S. Cellular
Hero's Sports Grill & Entertainment Center
Donated items:
Harvey RV
United Rentals
CMD Power Systems
Taylor Rental-Party Plus
Casella Waste Systems
Dead River Company
Penske
Renee & The entire crew at Penquis
The Townsquare Media Crew-Katie, Kathy, Jordan, Chris, Jeff, Josh, Dustin, and Scott.
WABI TV-5, WVII & Fox Bangor
Enjoy our free The Z Photo Album, and from all of us, Happy Thanksgiving!
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson