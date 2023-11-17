Good News for Veterans Who Need  Food for Thanksgiving Dinner

The good work that Maine Veterans Project does continues.

Today volunteers and the Maine Veterans Project will be sorting food at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Project office.

Making sure each grocery bag has all that is needed for a Thanksgiving dinner for as many veterans as possible.

And it is still not too late to participate in the collection of food for those grocery bags.

Today (Friday) between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Orono IGA the 'Not Your Average Nurses Foundation' are collecting turkeys for the cause. And not just turkeys. The goal is 100 turkeys for local veterans along with 100 pounds of hamburger, and 100 pounds of bacon. The volunteers are collecting cash donations too.

Mission Accomplished. And now, if you are a veteran and need a reusable cloth grocery bag full of non-perishables you are in luck.

This Sunday only from 8am - 12pm Maine Veterans Project will be handing out a lot of food, and any vet is invited to stop buy and and get a bag & a turkey. There will be deer meat and fresh potatoes as well.

The MVP office which is at 207 Parkview Avenue in Bangor.

More about the Veteran Community

Another veteran has offered fresh apples from their orchards and other surprises are expected as well.

Know a Vet that might be able to benefit from food for a Thanksgiving dinner, reach out to them and let them know.

Thanks to Maine Veteran Project for doing what they do,. Hopefully every Veteran will have a Happy Thanksgiving.

