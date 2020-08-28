Log Truck Crash in New Limerick

A 25-year-old Mapleton man escaped with minor injuries after the log truck he was driving went off the road in southern Aroostook County, spilling its load of logs into the ditch.

Maine State Police responded to the crash on the County Road in New Limerick shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Trooper Tim Saucier's investigation determined that Dustin Belanger was traveling west in a 2014 Peterbilt log truck when an issue with an axle caused the truck to go into the ditch and roll over. State Police say Belanger sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The Maine DOT and DEP assisted at the scene. The truck is owned by Larry Belanger of Mapleton.