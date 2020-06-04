The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal collision Wednesday evening in New Limerick involving a car and a horse and buggy.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Merrill was driving east on the County Road in a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant around 7:30 p.m. Traveling ahead of the car was a horse and buggy that was carrying a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Smyrna.

According to Sheriff Shawn Gillen, the driver of the Mitsubishi came around a corner and could not avoid the horse and buggy. As a result of the collision, both passengers riding in the buggy were ejected.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gillen stated. The 18-year-old was transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital and later flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries and released.

Police say the names of those involved in the collision will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The horse had to be put down due to the injuries received in the crash. Both the vehicle and buggy were totaled and were towed from the scene.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Johnston investigated at the scene and was assisted by the Maine State Police, the Presque Isle Police Department, the Hodgdon Fire Department and the Houlton Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation but it appears that speed was a factor, according to the Sheriff's Office. No charges have been filed at this point.