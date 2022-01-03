Local Weather & Forecast, Aroostook County, Maine

Northern Maine Weather

We’ve been getting snow on a semi-regular basis in northern Maine and this past weekend was no exception. No biggie for us Mainers in Aroostook County.

Recreational Snow

The right kind of snow is good for some recreational things we like to do like skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

Commute & Travel

The times it matters most is if you have a long commute or have to be on the road when it’s slippery. We have a couple of days this week when snow may be a factor in travel.

Monday - Mostly clear and cold with a high temp near 11. The wind chill will make it feel like it’s -11.

Monday Night - Some clouds and getting very cold with temps dropping to -12.

Tuesday - Look for some sun with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. The temperature should reach a high of about 18. Wind chill is a factor at -18 degrees.

Tuesday Night - There’s a 30% chance of snow overnight. No real accumulation if we see any precipitation at all. The low is close to 11 degrees.

Wednesday - A good chance of snow from mid morning into the afternoon - around 40%. Look for a high around 32.

Wednesday Night - We’ll get some snow overnight until about 4 a.m. 80% chance of precipitation. 26 for the overnight low temp.

Thursday - A 30% chance of snow showers is possible up to 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with temps moving up a little to a high of 35.

Thursday Night - Snow going into Friday morning up until around 5 a.m. - there’s a 30% chance. Mostly cloudy with a low of 14.

Friday - There’s a 60% chance snow returns midday to about 4 p.m. 22 for the daytime high.

Friday Night - A 40% chance of snow showers overnight, ending around 3 a.m. It will be cold with a low of 3.

Saturday - Looks like a partly sunny day to kick off the weekend. 16 for the high.

Weather Updates

We post updates on storm cancellations and delays when they happen. Listen to our weather every hour on the radio, streaming and on the app.

Pond Hockey

Playing some pond hockey when the weather is right is so much fun. Check out the gallery below.

