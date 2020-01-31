Lizzo Surprises Miami Crowd With Harry Styles Duet: Watch

Lizzo gave fans the shock of their lives when she brought out Harry Styles during her Thursday (January 30) night concert in Florida.

The "Truth Hurts" singer was performing a free concert at Miami Beach's The Filmore venue when she shared the big surprise. The pair shared playful onstage banter and even some dance moves while performing "Juice" to close out the evening.

Styles previously covered Lizzo's song "Juice" with his own unique flair on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer changed up a few of the song's lyrics to poke fun at his manager and guitarist. "Melts," Lizzo wrote in response to watching Styles' cover of her classic tune.

During the radio interview, Styles shared how big of a fan he was of her and her music. "I just think she's amazing, she's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure," he shared. "She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves [sic]."

Watch their epic performance, below.