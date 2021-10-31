Lizzo, Billie Eilish and More Celebrities Celebrate Halloween 2021

Halloween 2021 (Oct. 31) has arrived and this year, celebrities are going all out with their costumes.

Lizzo showed up to a Spotify event to perform "Rumors" in her Halloween costume as Grogu, a.k.a. "Baby Yoda."

"IT'S OK U CAN CALL ME BABY YODA. GROGU IF U NASTY," she tweeted. "A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. I’m fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*."

Hailey Bieber made a convincing Britney Spears circa "Baby One More Time" era. "Happy Halloweekend ... the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since," she captioned a photo of her in costume.

Billie Eilish rang in the spooky season by performing the soundtrack to the iconic Halloween classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, live in concert, for which she dressed up as Sally. Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle dressed as the animated fish Lola from Shark Tale. "She’s dangerous, supa bad. Better watch out she’ll take your cash," she captioned her glamour shot.

Elsewhere, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got their entire family to dress up as the Addams Family, complete with cousin It, while newly engaged couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as punk rock legends Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

See some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021, below.