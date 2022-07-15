Lizzo Explains Why It’s Important to Show Up for Queer and Marginalized Fans: ‘I Identify With So Many People’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lizzo is a role model for millions of people around the world and from all walks of life.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the "Juice" singer stresses why it's so important for her to show up for marginalized individuals, including the LGBTQ+ community.

"I don't see much separating us, especially as a marginalized person in this society," Lizzo tells PopCrush. "I don't see much divide. We are all being marginalized, we all get discriminated against."

The 34-year-old Detroit native says it's "hard for everybody," which is "why I identify with so many people, and so many different walks of life, and so many different groups."

It's one of the reasons why she made sure to show up for RuPaul's Drag Race star Kornbread's Night of 1,000 Lizzos tribute show in West Hollywood in June.

The Grammy-winning star surprised the audience at the Season 14 alum's Lizzo-themed event, where fellow Drag Race alums Jaida Essence Hall, Daya Betty, Heidi N Closet and June Jambalaya joined Calypso Jeté, Barbie's Addiction and Tamara Simone for a fabulous night of Lizzo-inspired sets.

Watch Lizzo's "About Damn Time" Music Video:

"I think representation is so important, so I'm always championing for that," Lizzo continues. "Anytime I can represent, or anytime someone is representing for me — like Kornbread being a plus size drag queen and serving — I want to be there, I want to show up for her."

Lizzo adds "that's important to somebody, and that's damn sure important to me."

As for her Lizzo's album, the record was originally going to be titled In Case Nobody Told You, but after working with mega-producer Max Martin, he told her the title should simply be Special — and it stuck.



"[I thought], oh my God, why didn't I think of that before? The album is so special, what else would I call it?" Lizzo shares.

Lizzo's new album Special featuring lead single "About Damn Time" is out Friday (July 15).

Lizzo will embark on her 2022 Special Tour later this fall. Get tickets to Lizzo's tour here!

See Lizzo's Full 2022 Special Tour Dates Below:

Sept. 23 – Sunrise, Fla. – FLA Live Arena

Sept. 24 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 30 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Oct. 2 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 11 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 14 – Kansas City, Miss. – T-Mobile Center

Oct. 16 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Oct. 18 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. – Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

Oct. 23 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 25 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

Oct. 26 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Oct. 28 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Oct. 31 – Denver, Col. – Ball Arena

Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Arena

Nov. 4 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Nov. 9 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum

