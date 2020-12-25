Lewiston Waitress Gets $1,000 Tip – Shares With Coworkers

It's always heartwarming to see how generous people get around the Holidays. Because of all that has gone on in the last year, this is even more true in 2020.

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, a waitress from Sabattus, who works at Fran's Restaurant in Lewiston, recently got a $1,000 tip. Then, she turned around and gave much of it to her coworkers.

Linda Tucker has worked for the restaurant, located on Lisbon Street, for over a decade. In that time, she has worked for three different owners and gotten to know her regular customers well.

Although, it was not a regular who gifted her with the massive tip.

Last Saturday, she served a family of four who had never been to the restaurant before. They had been driving by and just decided to stop in for lunch. Knowing how difficult the last year has been for restaurant workers, they decided to give her a $1,000 tip!

Sadly, the family got up and left before she had a chance to ask their names or why they chose her.

Wanting to share her luck with the coworkers who had struggled through the year with her, Linda taped $100 bills to her four coworkers’ Christmas cards. She also gave them some lottery tickets, too.

Hopefully, this story will serve as an inspiration to the rest of us. Not just the story of the tip, but also what Tucker did with it.

