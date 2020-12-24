Maine UPS Driver Charged With OUI Following Wednesday Accident

According to WMTW, a UPS driver has been charged with operating under the influence following an accident that happened near Cook's Corner in Brunswick.

Police say the truck, driven by 32 year old John O'Brion, hit the guardrail, skipped over it and hit the fence on the other side of the walking path that is next to the highway.

O'Brion, of Lewiston, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is being charged with OUI, driving to endanger, and criminal mischief.

No one else was injured and, as the truck was basically empty, no packages were damaged during the accident.

