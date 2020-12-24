NORAD Santa Tracker 2020

NORAD is on high alert today and tonight... tracking Santa Claus! This was always one of my favorite things to do with my children when they were younger, was to visit the NORAD Santa Tracker site, and see where Santa was at that very moment!

It's amazing that they know exactly where Santa is, and where he's heading next! This is the 65th year that NORAD has tracked Santa, but did you know it all began by mistake? Click HERE to find out how the NORAD Santa Tracker started!

New this year is a partnership with ONSTAR. If you have an ONSTAR enabled device, you can click on the blue button and ask ONSTAR where Santa currently is. Every time that ONSTAR is asked where Santa is on Christmas Eve they will make a $1.00 donation to the Red Cross.