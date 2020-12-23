Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 748 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were eight deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 20,491 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 311.

A total of 11,039 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 459 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-fifty-one people have recovered with 30 hospitalization. There have been three deaths.

