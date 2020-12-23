Over 90,000 Lbs Of Lean Cuisine Being Recalled

Nestle Prepared Foods, along with the USDA are recalling over 90,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals that may be contaminated with white hard plastic pieces. These meals were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide, including several locations in Maine.

According to the recall, the baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020. The printed information on the package to look out for is:

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021. There is also a establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number.

fsis.usda.gov

Apparently, the problem was discovered after the company received several consumer complaints saying that hard white plastic was found in the mashed potatoes. The company believes the plastic is from a plastic conveyor belt that broke on the production line.

The USDA urges customers that have purchased any of these meals to throw them away or returned them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Nestle Prepared Foods, at 800-993-8625.

Another great resource if you have any food safety questions is to call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854

