Drive Through a Magical Tunnel of Lights at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway

There's never been a more necessary time than now for an attraction like this. A chance to gather up a car load of family or friends and drive through a light display that rivals the best you'll see anywhere in New England.

It's called the Gift Of Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and on select dates throughout November and December, you can festive from a safe distance while enjoying more than 500 light displays featuring 80 different scenes including an incredible Tunnel of Lights.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway has upped the ante for their Gift of Lights Festival in 2020. Last year, they featured more than 2.5 million lights to transform a speedway into a illuminated wonderland.

This year, they're adding another 1 million lights to brighten your winter mood. If you're old enough to remember the children's toy Lite Brite, it's almost as though many of the designs you would make on a Lite Brite coming to life along the nearly 2-and-a-half-mile journey through the speedway.

With safety in mind, some of the extra features that have part of the Gift of Lights Festival in the past will be put on hold for 2020. That includes the ever popular s'mores pit, the on-site gift shop and all visits from Santa Claus as well.

New Hampshire Speedway is offering Gift of Lights starting Thursday, November 26th. This season, the light festival will be open Thursday through Sunday each week until Sunday, January 3rd. Times vary depending on the day. A full schedule of availability and pricing can be found here.