Watch: There’s a New Ice Disk Spinning Near a Maine Waterfall

Remember the giant spinning ice disk in Westbrook in 2019?

That thing was an incredible beast of a natural phenomenon to see making its way down the river, and it became national news, too.

Well, there's a new spinning disk in Maine for 2020. (If you felt like you were missing your spinning ice disk fix.)

According to the Boston Globe, a 10-foot ice disk was spotted at Smalls Falls waterfall, which happens to be west of Bangor.

Watching the disk spin is just mesmerizing and certainly calming. It's just one of those cool things in nature that makes you stop and take it all in.

According to the Bangor Daily News, ice discs can often be formed when a chunk of ice is repeatedly spun around by flowing water creating a floating ice circle or disk.

And this 2020 ice disk looks like a perfect circle. You can see in the video filmed by Scott Croteau the rushing waters coming from both sides, allowing for it to slowly turn in the water.

How long will it last? Well, the big one in Westbrook stuck around for a bit and even started reforming in 2020, so maybe this one sticks around long enough to kick off 2021.

If you want a reminder of what the Westbrook one looked like in comparison, check out this video of it taken by Adam Farnsworth.