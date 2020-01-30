Kobe Bryant’s Official Cause of Death Released by LA County Coroner’s Office

Kobe Bryant's official cause of death has been revealed.

On January 29, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office released the cause of death for the NBA star and the rest of the victims who lost their lives in the deadly helicopter crash on January 26.

After identifying all nine victims through the use of DNA and fingerprints, the department has concluded Byrant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other people on-board the basketball player's S-76B helicopter died from "blunt trauma." The sudden and tragic deaths were also ruled an "accident."

Bryant's official cause of death was revealed just a few hours after his wife, Vanessa, broke her silence on the loss by sharing an emotional tribute for her husband and daughter via Instagram.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time," she wrote. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but sources say the incident was likely caused by dense fog. The National Transportation Safety Board also revealed Bryant's chopper "didn’t have a recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to land" that could have possibly warned Ara Zobayan he was about to crash.