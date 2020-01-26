Fans shared their love and support of Kobe Bryant's family after he passed away on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash.

Fans of Bryant's wanted to share their love and prayers for the other eight victims of the crash, one of which was Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. People shared their shock and disbelief of the news of his passing.

TMZ initially broke the story and reported that he passed away in Calabasas on Sunday morning. ABC7 sports anchor Curt Sandoval confirmed his death via Twitter followed by CNN.

See the fan reactions and memorials, below.