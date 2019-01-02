Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting a Fourth Child?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family may be growing once more.

The couple is reportedly expecting a fourth child via surrogate, multiple sources told Us Weekly. Kardashian, 38, and West, who welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate nearly one year ago, had a single male embryo left and decided to try for another child. If the rumors are true, their baby boy will be here "in very early May."

Kardashian, also a mom to North West, 5, and Saint West, 3, has been open about wanting a big family. She said in the past that she's "always wanted four kids." Likewise, West, 41, has been dreaming of a massive brood.

During a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star revealed that her rapper husband was pressuring her to have "like, seven" kids.

"Kanye wants to have more, though. He's been harassing me," Kardashian shared with gal pal Larsa Pippen. "He wants, like, seven. He's like, stuck on seven."

The mom-of-three said at the time that the rise of school shootings made her "hesitant" to have more children. She shared with Pippen that she spent many nights lying awake worrying about her kids' futures.

"I've been kind of hesitant about having more kids just because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this," she said.

Neither Kardashian, nor West, has confirmed the news at this time. Fans will just have to wait it out.