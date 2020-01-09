Kidz Bop Coming to Maine, July 8th

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020 live at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row on Wednesday, July 8.

Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP’s best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Named one of Billboard Magazine’s Top 100 Artists of the Decade, The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today’s biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 10:00 AM.

Reserved seating prices range from $29.50 to $55.00 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.

Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information. Kidz Bop Live 2020, Wednesday, July 8, Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row.