Win Tickets to Twenty One Pilots at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Congratulations to the Winners
Shout out to the Winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.
Contest Expired
Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.
Original Contest
Win tickets to Twenty One Pilots on October 1 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.
Winners will get Email
We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.
Easy to Win Tickets
Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win.
Enter to Win
More Info Online at Waterfront Concerts
Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows, go to Waterfront Concerts.
Artist Presale
Artist Presale is Tuesday, June 17th at 10:00 am. Go to ticketmaster for more information.
General Tickets Sale
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 20 at 10:00 am. Go to waterfrontconcerts.com.
Wicked Tickets Sponsor
This Wicked Ticket giveaway is sponsored by Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA.
LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz