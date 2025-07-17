Win Tickets to +Live+ & Collective Soul in Bangor, Maine

Win tickets to +LIVE+ & Collective Soul with Our Lady Peace & special guest Greylin James Rue, Wednesday, July 30th, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Winners will get Email

We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.

Waterfront Concerts Waterfront Concerts loading...

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win.

Enter to Win

More Info Online at Waterfront Concerts

Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows, go to Waterfront Concerts.

Wicked Tickets Sponsor

This Wicked Ticket giveaway is sponsored by Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz