Win Tickets to +Live+ & Collective Soul in Bangor, Maine
Win tickets to +LIVE+ & Collective Soul with Our Lady Peace & special guest Greylin James Rue, Wednesday, July 30th, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.
Winners will get Email
We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.
Easy to Win Tickets
Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win.
Enter to Win
More Info Online at Waterfront Concerts
Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows, go to Waterfront Concerts.
Wicked Tickets Sponsor
This Wicked Ticket giveaway is sponsored by Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA.
