Kayley Bell Of Caribou & Fort Kent Girls Win State Ski Titles

The trophies keep coming to The County

The Nordic Ski State Championships were held this past week and local athletes saw success, with one winning an individual title, and one team winning taking their Class title.

Congratulations Kayley Bell

In Class B, Kayley Bell of Caribou was the overall individual champion in the classical and pursuit competitions. Bell's times of 22:13.1 and 14:20.9 were best on both days of the competition. Lacey Jandreau of Presque Isle finished ninth overall.

Warriors win another title

The Fort Kent Warriors won the Class C team state title placing 4 skiers in the top 10 overall. Rowan Tanguay (2), Nancy Martin (5), Annabelle Reardon (7), and Mira Kelly (9) all led the Warriors to bring home the hardware at Black Mountain.

Aroostook County Boys Success

On the boys' side, the Fort Kent Warriors are the Class C state runners-up after they placed three racers in the top 10. Fletcher Marquis (5), Mitchell Harvey (8), and Raphael Sanclemente (10) were able to get their team in second place overall. Luke Streinz of Souther Aroostook finished third overall in the competition. In Class B, Caribou's George Ferland was the fifth overall racer in the week.