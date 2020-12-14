Katy Perry Returns to Signature Black Hair in Gorgeous New Photos

Katy Perry can pull off any hairstyle, but jet black has always been her go-to pop star signature.

Fans were excited to see the 36-year-old singer return to her roots as she showed off a long, black hairdo with blunt bangs in an Instagram post early on Monday (December 14.)

In the photos, the “Teenage Dream” singer poses in a pink and black tiger striped dress with black arm-length leather gloves and sultry thigh-high boots. She captioned the post, "MOTHER."

See below:

Perry first shed her signature black hair in 2017, prior to the release of her fifth studio album, Witness. In the new Instagram photos, the American Idol judge is noticeably wearing the same makeup she wore during her famous California Dreams tour in 2011, which followed the release of her hit 2010 record, Teenage Dream.

Perry’s makeup artist, Michael Anthony, shared some details about the look on his Instagram feed.

"A lesson in Time Bending... I did a soft feathered brow, a pop of cool pink on the cheek & Pink Cherry lips for Katy's signature BEAUTY!!" he wrote.

According to Anthony, Perry's hairstylist Rick Henry used a wig from San Diego-based brand What Wigs which was founded by hairstylist Noah Scott and is a favorite among celebs like Khloé Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

Despite giving birth less than four months ago to daughter Daisy Dove, Perry has been sporting full glam while filming episodes for the upcoming fourth season of American Idol.