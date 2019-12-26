Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Want to ‘Create Their Own Idea of Family’ After Postponing Wedding

Even though Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have postponed their upcoming wedding, the pop star still has building a family on the brain.

While volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles over the holiday season, Perry shared some of her personal hopes and wishes for the upcoming New Year, including her desire to "streamline my life and create continual balance."

Part of finding that balance, as it turns out, appears to include the creation of a family.

The singer told People, "There’s a lot of wonderful, personal things coming up in the future, which are exciting. Like creating my own idea of family."

Does this mean Perry and her fiancé Bloom—who already has a son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr—are thinking about having or adopting children together? Possibly — though families can of course look like many different things, and maybe they're just looking to expand their brood with more pets!

Perry's family revelation comes just weeks after the pair reportedly postponed their wedding, which was apparently originally planned to take place this month.

A source told UsWeekly that Perry and Bloom decided to push the event back in order lock down the perfect location for their dream ceremony.

The couple reportedly want to have two events to celebrate their nuptials: a destination wedding and a local wedding party.

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019.