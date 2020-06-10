Katy Perry Says Gentleman Harry Styles Offered Her His Plane Seat When He Learned She Was Pregnant

Harry Styles had the sweetest reaction to Katy Perry's pregnancy news.

The 35-year-old American Idol judge spoke with Scott Mills on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Tuesday (June 9) where she recalled telling the former One Direction member the big news of her pregnancy—and the adorable way he reacted.

“It was so funny. I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant,” the "Never Worn White" singer shared.

“We were having a conversation and I was like, ‘Yeah, and I’m pregnant,’ just like off the cuff, because I was like, what else do you say?” she laughed. Perry gushed that Styles was "so happy" for her and fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"He was so sweet," Perry continued. "I was, like, crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he was like, ‘Here, sit in my seat.’ And I was like, ‘No! I’ll just go and sit in my own seat, which is right across the way,’ but he’s, like, a complete gentleman.”

In March, Perry revealed her pregnancy through her "Never Worn White" music video. In April, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby girl. This is Perry's first child.

Bloom shares an 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.