Katy Perry Feared She ‘Wouldn’t Live to See 2018′ During Battle With Depression

Katy Perry revealed that she feared she "wouldn't live to see 2018" after her previous battle with depression.

The "Never Really Over" singer opened up about the mental health struggles she experienced during her 2017 Witness Tour, which followed a lackluster public reception to her studio album of the same name. Perry told the Sunday Times that medication aided in her recovery.

"I got very clinically depressed," she admitted, per The Daily Mail. "I had always been able to skirt the issue. I was on something that my psychologist at the time recommended. It changes the chemistry of your mind. Sometimes people need a pharmaceutical crutch."

"You are never going to change someone as much as you want to change them," she added. "I had to make the choice [to change] after hitting rock bottom. I had no choice but to go on this emotional, spiritual, psychological journey or I probably wouldn't live to see 2018... I tried medication and that was really intense."

The pop phenomenon is currently off medication and is doing much better. "I've been through the journey, now I'm just enjoying the ride," Perry said. "I'm [no longer] a thirsty, desperate pop star that has to reach certain numbers in order to feel worthy. The overall definition of this record [Smile] is getting my smile back."

Part of the reason Perry is getting her smile back is because of her pregnancy with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Her fifth studio album, Smile, has been delayed and will now release on August 28.