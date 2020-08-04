Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Katy Perry is standing by Ellen DeGeneres.

On Tuesday (August 4), the singer issued a statement on Twitter confirming that she has "only ever had positive takeaways” from her time spent with DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, despite the alleged workplace toxicity.

"I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow," Perry shared.

Perry joins DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, who showed her support on social media on Monday (August 3) amid allegations from former employees reporting active bullying, racism and sexual harassment while working on set.

DeGeneres sent a statement to her staff members, claiming to be unaware of any issues and apologizing for the workplace culture.