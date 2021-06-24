Justin Timberlake Speaks Out Following Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing

Justin Timberlake voiced his support for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears amid her battle to end her conservatorship.

On Wednesday (June 23), following Spears' conservatorship hearing earlier in the day, Timberlake took to Twitter to voice his support for the pop star.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he began. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

”No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," Timberlake continued, seemingly referring to Spears' statement in court that revealed she had an IUD implanted in her but does not have the right to get it removed, even though she wants to be able to have another child.

”No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," he continued. Spears' father Jamie is the co-conservator of her finances. During her testimony, Spears said that she couldn't do anything with the money that she has earned. The singer also previously said that she was scared of her father and that she wants him removed from her conservatorship altogether.

Timberlake concluded his statement by sending his and wife Jessica Biel’s love and support to Spears, as well as his hope that both the court and Spears' family “make this right and let her live however she wants to live.“

However, Timberlake's show of support was met with social media backlash from some fans. On social media, some users called his public statement "performative," while others wondered why he didn't use his platform to speak out for Spears earlier.

This isn't the first time that Timberlake has faced scrutiny surrounding his former relationship with Britney Spears. After the Framing Britney Spears documentary aired back in February, people were outraged by Timberlake's handling of their infamous 2002 breakup.

At the time, Timberlake went on a radio show where he was asked if he had sex with Spears. He eagerly responded that he had. Then, in 2009, seven years after their split, he referenced their sex life again during a Saturday Night Live skit.

Following the documentary's release, Timberlake issued a public apology to Spears. He also apologized to Janet Jackson for his mishandling of their 2004 Super Bowl costume fiasco.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he wrote.