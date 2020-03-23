Justin Timberlake Says He Wore That Infamous Denim Outfit for Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake defended the denim outfit he wore with Britney Spears 19 years ago.

The 39-year-old singer, who just released two new songs from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, opened up about his infamous fashion moment on former 'NSYNC band member Lance Bass' podcast Monday (March 23).

During the interview, not only did Timberlake defend the denim-on-denim look he wore to the 2001 American Music Awards, but he admitted that he did it because he was "young and in love" with his ex-girlfriend.

"I don't know man, you could kinda rock that today," he told Bass, before revealing the real reason he agreed to wear the outfit. "Look, man, you do a lot of things when you're young and in love, man. That's what you do."

As most people will recall, the couple wore matching outfits which consisted of Spears wearing a strapless dress with various shades of blue denim and Timberlake donning a tuxedo jacket and jeans with different patches of denim as well.

The former couple's outfit may have been a controversial fashion choice at the time, but it's so iconic today that other celebrities, including Katy Perry, have since tried to recreate it on the red carpet.