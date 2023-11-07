Jo Dee Messina Plans ‘New England Homecoming’ in Maine for ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ Tour

This New England gal is coming home!

On Monday, it was announced that the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' singer will be hitting the road again in 2024 for the second leg of her tour.

Jo Dee Messina, a native of Massachusetts, has something special in store for her fans in the northeast. She has dedicated six tour dates to her New England roots, aptly named the 'New England Homecoming.' These dates include one show in Connecticut, one in New Hampshire, three in Massachusetts, and one in our great Pine Tree State.

On June 6, 2024, Messina will perform at The Bowl in the Pines amphitheater in Sidney, Maine. This venue is situated on the shores of Lake Messalonskee, set in the Snow Pond Center for the Arts campus.

Messina took to her social media platforms, sharing a video in which she announced her return to New England. The video not only includes the tour dates and venues but also features the iconic 2010 hit 'Coming Home' by Diddy – Dirty Money playing in the background, creating a fitting soundtrack to the announcement.

Interestingly, when you look at the tour dates, Messina does have a show scheduled for California, at the Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa. However, there's nothing in the plans for either of the Carolinas. It seems that when the coin was flipped, it landed on 'tails.'

Jo Dee Messina is no stranger to success, having achieved six number-one singles on the Billboard country music charts. She has received recognition from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' Tour 2024 go on sale on Friday, November 10th, at 10 AM.

