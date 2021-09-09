Jennifer Aniston Interview Turns Awkward When TV Host Implies Actress Isn’t a ‘Morning Person’

Whether she's a "morning person" or not, Jennifer Aniston recently tried her best to navigate an awkward situation with a television host.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), Aniston and her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon appeared on The One Show to promote Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series.

“I learned the slow burn that it is. It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night, and it’s a slow-moving train,” Aniston shared.

All seemed to be going well at first as Aniston was discussing what it's like to film in the early hours of the morning before the sun comes up, when she was suddenly interrupted by one of the hosts.

The Friends alum was in the midst of explaining that when she typically arrives on set at 5 AM everyone is just slowly waking up, right before the chaos of the set springs into life, when show host Jermaine Jenas interrupted Aniston to insinuate the actress isn't a morning person.

“Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person,” he said.

After his remark, Aniston appeared shocked, confused and perhaps a little offended. "Did I sell that to you?" she asked.

"A little bit, a little bit," Jenas responded before Aniston quipped, "Did I get a good deal?"

The reporter then awkwardly laughed and asked Witherspoon if she enjoys getting up early.

"I’m definitely a morning person," Witherspoon shared, appearing to try to lighten the mood. "Jen and I talk about this all the time. I’m the morning person and she’s more of a night person."

The Legally Blonde star added that it works out because she does the early scenes and then is finished by 4 PM, when she begins to get tired, while Aniston thrives during the night scenes.

Social media was divided about whether or not Jenas' comment was rude, or if Aniston's reaction was warranted — although almost everyone agreed that the moment was undoubtedly awkward.