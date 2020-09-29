In recent years, Jennifer Aniston actually contemplated quitting acting.

During an episode of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes‘ podcast, SmartLess, the 51-year-old actress revealed that an unnamed project made her rethink her path in Hollywood—so much so that she actively considered stepping away from acting altogether.

“I would have to say, the last two years that has crossed my mind,” the 2020 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy nominee said about wanting to drop her onscreen career. “It was after a job I had completed, and I was like, ‘Whoa, that was really… that sucked the life out of me. And I don’t know if this is what interests me.'”

While she did not name the exact project that pushed her nearly to her breaking point, Aniston clarified that it was not her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which earned her a win at the SAG Awards earlier this year and, most recently, an Emmy nomination.

If she had decided to quit acting, however, the Friends star revealed she would likely try to venture into the world of interior design.

“I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me,” she admitted.