Sadly, Friends fans' dreams have been crushed: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are not dating.

Although many fans wanted to see the Ross Geller and Rachel Green actors get together in real life, Schwimmer's team confirmed to Elle UK that the friends and former co-stars are not in a relationship. This follows a recent report from Closer that claimed the two were an item, which sent social media into a frenzy.

During the Friends HBO Max reunion special, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted to crushing on each other during filming.

"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," Schwimmer revealed. "We never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Although they never had a romantic relationship off-screen, they used their feelings to create chemistry on the small screen.

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Aniston recalled. "Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Aniston later told Howard Stern that a potential relationship "wouldn't have worked" and it was "always never the right time."

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel,” she added. “And I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”