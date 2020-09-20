These ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Watched the 2020 Emmys From Jennifer Aniston’s House

Fans were shocked by a mini-Friends reunion that took place during the 2020 Emmys Sunday night (September 20).

The virtual awards show brought a surprise reunion from the women of Friends. Jennifer Aniston first took part in a skit inside the Staples Center alongside host Jimmy Kimmel and made it back home just in time for her category's winner announcement. Once she appeared in the Zoom meeting, Courteney Cox appeared on the screen. Shortly after, Lisa Kudrow joined in.

"Of course I'm here, we live together," Cox joked to Kimmel about her appearance in Aniston's home.

“We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston continued.

“Where else would I live?” Kudrow added.

At one point, Jason Bateman, who made headlines earlier in the evening for helping Kimmel during his opening monologue skit, walked into the background.

“I didn’t know Ross was there,” Kimmel joked.

Watch the moment, below.

At the Emmys this year, Aniston was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama for her role as Alex Levy on The Morning Show.

The highly anticipated HBO Max Friends reunion special is set to air in May 2021. The special will consist of a conversation between the cast members. It was originally slated to for this year, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.