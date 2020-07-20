Jennifer Aniston Begs Fans to Wear Masks Following Hospitalization of Friend With COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston made a plea for people to wear face masks while sharing her friend's harrowing journey with COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus).

The 51-year-old actress shared an Instagram post on Sunday (July 19) to warn those who are not taking the pandemic seriously. Aniston posted photos of her friend Kevin who was intubated in a hospital, along with a photo of her and her former Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, wearing face masks.

"This is our friend Kevin," she began. "Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is COVID. This is real."

⠀

"We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this... if we want this to end, and we do, right?" she questioned. "The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask."

⠀

"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus," Aniston continued. "Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. COVID affects all ages."

"P.S. this photo was taken in early April," she clarified. "Thank God he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers."

See the post, below.